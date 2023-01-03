For each budget, the refrain is always that of the board of statutory auditors which controls the accounts of Udinese football and is chaired by Maurizio Variola assisted by the professionals Andrea Bonfini and Stefano Chiarandini: respect for the three pillars of the Udinese project by Pozzo.

The facts prove it, especially in these troubled years, if you want to play football in the province and not end up in a bloodbath, you have to respect the three cardinal points. The first: preservation or increase in turnover and reduction of competitive “risk”.

In short, it is necessary to increase television rights and sponsorships to increase the value of the club, but also to achieve results in order to avoid risking too much of going down a category.

Relegation to Serie B for a club like Udinese would be an earthquake from which it would be difficult to get back up, even with the famous Lega “parachute”. The difficulties of renowned clubs such as Parma and Cagliari to return to football that matters must be a warning.

The 2.2 million received from sponsors is a figure destined to increase. In this regard, barring reversals that cannot be foreseen at the moment, the now decades-long partnership with Dacia will be extended in 2023, while they are still high, precisely with a view to improving the squad with young talents to grow, blossom in Friuli and then resell. the costs that are defined as “technical” in the budget: more than 8 million.

In addition to medical and health consultancy for the first team and youth sector, there are sports consultancies. In short, scouting costs money, but so do agents for negotiations. Costs for prosecutors who are well isolated in the budget: 3.2 million euros. Here is the second pillar, that of the management of the players’ assets. The third? The costs, to be kept under observation in order not to take more than one leg.