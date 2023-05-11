Turris-Campobasso: the future belongs to those who have always believed

A day of celebration that is announced in Bojano for the challenge between the Turris of Santa Croce di Magliano and Campobasso. The guests lack the last effort to achieve promotion to Serie D and beyond the mere sporting goal, the joy should be understood as a sort of moral compensation for the rossoblù supporters, targeted by bad luck like few others in Italy considering the five bankruptcies over the last thirty years, a blow that could be lethal for anyone but evidently not for them who, for the umpteenth time, have gathered in defense and support of the team that represents their city despite the miserable regional championships, a gift from certain shady figures who wanted to make fun of their passion.

The stage for this last sprint is therefore the “Colalillo” stadium in Bojano, not the one where the host club usually plays but the one where it has chosen to move, meeting the high demands received from the Molise capital and, why not, also the prospects of an important collection, which in the underworld of football where there are no television or image rights and not even fictitious capital gains, are like oxygen to let the asphyxiated revenues of these realities breathe, governed almost exclusively by passion.

Certainly more than a thousand fans present (journalistic estimates vary from 1,300 to 1,500), almost all of whom obviously come from Campobasso. Most of these are positioned in the corner, coagulating around the nucleus of the ultras while the rest are in the stands. That the Campobasso fans are still hungry for football can be seen from today’s performance, one of the most beautiful I have ever witnessed: a multitude of red and blue colors appear in every corner of the curve, throughout the 90 minutes. The beginning of the game is excellent, in which a card is made which joins the waving of the flags and the subsequent lighting of numerous torches and smoke bombs that create a beautiful scenic impact.

After the usual photos with the team, before the start, the cheering is always strong, supporting and “pushing” their team, which, not surprisingly, takes a few minutes to take the lead, causing the whole team to explode with joy. sector. After the goal, other smoke bombs are seen, just before the highlight of the day, namely the scarf: an authentic carpet of red and blue bands to which torches, smoke bombs and flags are added once again.

In the second half, however, the cheering started a little more slowly, also thanks to the passage of a cloud that would bring rain for at least 15 minutes, but Campobasso’s second goal was enough to warm up the atmosphere again. For the occasion you can still see more and more smoke bombs lit, as well as after the other scores, until you lose count, also by virtue of the flood of goals with which Campobasso seals the match: for the record, the final result is 4-0 in favor of the guests.

The Campobasso ultras, in the meantime, remember and “thank” Jesus, in whom they identify the main culprit of this ruinous fall in Excellence, but it is the chorus “We are not for amateurs” which receives wide acclaim such as the “Campobasso broken”, an authentic classic among the hits of the Molise fans. Always without forgetting the distrusted friends and the numerous choirs sung in the local dialect. I would also like to point out a chorus that emphasizes their anti-racist ideal, also highlighted by an exposed patch.

At the final whistle there is a big party between the team and the fans, who invade the pitch. After the first choruses of jubilation that begin in midfield, we move under the visitors’ curve to unite all those present in the celebrations for this championship victory.

The party then moves from the “Colalillo” stadium to a venue near the “Romagnoli” stadium in Campobasso, with a DJ set welcoming the fans and around 7.30pm also the arrival of the team. Still other chants launched by both the fans and the players themselves, then the president Matt Rizzetta also intervenes, applauded by all present.

Campobasso rises to the fourth series, where it will have to deal with other squares that are certainly more suited to the history of the Campobasso one, but even before the future, the bonus is all here and now, for the benefit of those who supported this team yesterday and today, including among the ‘other delegations of Campobasso fans from Rome, Milan and Bologna. The future belongs to those who have always believed in it and those who have always loved unreservedly.

Francesco Passarelli