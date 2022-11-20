GARLASCO

Moving the rankings is the imperative that Volley 2001 Garlasco wants to give in tomorrow’s insidious Tuscan away game in Figline Valdarno against Unomaglia (5.30 pm, referees Pasquale Restaino from Potenza and Giulia Concilio from Rome).

open match

On paper, the game is open, even with the disadvantage of the field factor, and a victory would allow us to break away from the dangerous areas of B1, while a negative result would keep coach Stefano Mattioli’s formation close to the unsafe areas and further away from the noble areas. Women’s Serie B1, group A, seventh day: today (5 pm) Igor Volley Trecate-Fgl Zuma Castelfranco di Sotto; (21 hours) Volley Parella Turin-Savis Volley Volpiano, Prochemistry Virtus Biella-Dragonfly Banca Crs Bra, Toscanagarden Img Capannori-Liberi e Forti 1914 Florence, Arredofrigo Valnegri Acqui Terme-Rimont Progetti Genoa; tomorrow (5.30 pm) Unomaglia Figline Valdarno-Volley 2001 Garlasco. Rest Caselle Volleyball. Classification: Savis Volley Volpiano, Toscanagarden Img Capannori points 14; Fgl Zuma Castelfranco di Sotto, Volley Parella Turin 12; Prochemistry Virtus Biella, Free and Strong 1914 Florence 10; Rimont Projects Genoa, Volleyball 2001 Garlasco 9; One Jersey Figline Valdarno 6; Volley boxes 5; Valnegri refrigerator furniture Acqui Terme 2; Dragonfly Banca Crs Bra, Igor Volley Trecate 1. (Dragonfly Banca Crs Bra, Arredofrigo Valnegri Acqui Terme, Igor Volley Trecate, Savis Volley Volpiano, Prochimica Virtus Biella, Fgl Zuma Castelfranco di Sotto, Volley Parella Turin, Unomaglia Figline Valdarno one game less ). In the women’s B2 series it is the day of the big match tonight at 21 in Novara between the Direma Pizza Club, considered the number one favorite from the eve for promotion to B1 and Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia fresh solitary leaders (referees Cristian Locatelli and Cristina Pasta of Bergamo). For coach Fontana’s girls it is a real test of maturity. Severe test also for Florens Vigevano which hosts L’Alba Volley at 6 pm at the palaBonomi Egea (referees Simone Scavilla of Monza and Valerio Rusconi of Lecco) and seeks a possibly full victory to stay close to the high-altitude train. Finally, tonight at 9 pm, an interesting away game for the very young girls from Certosa who will be part of the history of the Casale Monferrato gym with the Euromac Mix (referees Francesco Grillone from Turin and Dario Mezzadri from Milan). Women’s Serie B2, group A, seventh day: today (6 pm) Florens Vigevano-Egea L’Alba Volley, Ascot Labormet2 To Play Turin-Tarabusi Rivarolo; (20.30) Officine Savigliano-Cuneo Granda Volley, Bonprix Teamvolley Cossato-Club 76 Fenera Chieri; (21.00) Euromac Mix Casale Monferrato-Certosa Volleyball, Direma Pizza Club Novara-Universo In Volleyball Sfre Pavia, Iglina Albissola-Cus Collegno. Classification: Universo In Volley Sfre Pavia 16 points; Ascot Labormet2 To Play Turin, Direma Pizza Club Novara 14; Egea L’Alba Volleyball 13; Florens Vigevano, Club 76 Fenera Chieri, Iglina Albisola 12; Cuneo Granda Volleyball 10; Savigliano workshops 9; Euromac Mix Casale Monferrato 6; Cus Collegno 4; Bonprix Cossato 2; Tarabusi Rivarolo, Certosa 1. —

Fabio Babetto