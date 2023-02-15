Tuvalumthe largest laboratory in Europe for reconditioned, certified and guaranteed bicycles, enters Zwift as sponsor of one of the virtual tours organized on the platform by the Scannellatori Seriali team.

The team from Modena, made up of athletes and amateurs united by their passion for two wheels, recently launched the initiative on Zwift and found in Tuvalum the ideal partner for all the competitions scheduled until 9 March. The tour will involve hundreds of cyclists and virtual pro teams, ready to sharpen their elbows directly from their station on a roller, to enjoy the intensity and passion that each race will offer.

Ishmael Labrador and Alexander Pons, founders of Tuvalum, state: “This is our first time sponsoring a competition on Zwift. Being able to be present on occasions like this too, and specifically supporting an event organized by an Italian team, allows us to be ever closer to our community and strengthen our bond with them. We are in a transition phase, our model is evolving, and opportunities like this can become a driving force to continue establishing ourselves in Italy.”

To accompany them in this initiative the brand ambassador of Tuvalum Andrea Dessimoni, entrepreneur and passionate cyclist, known as “ilBiker” through his performances on two wheels, also told through his social channels (YouTube, Instagram, Strava, Tiktok) which today have a community of over 200,000 subscribers. Guest of the initiative, Andrea will support the race commentators by answering questions and curiosities that will come from the participants.

Each competition is included in the official Zwift calendar and the entrants will be divided into all categories.