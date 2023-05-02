Home » TV football program: at what time and on which channel to see the matches tonight (May 2, 2023)?
Ligue 1: 33rd day

– Toulouse – Lens: at 9 p.m. live on Prime Video

Premier League: Matchday 34

– Arsenal – Chelsea: at 9 p.m. live on Canal+ and Canal+ Foot

National: 31st day

– Versailles – Red Star: at 6:30 p.m. live on Canal+ Foot

Spanish Championship: 33rd day

– FC Barcelona – Osasuna: at 7:30 p.m. live on beIN Sports 1
– Almeria – Elche: at 7:30 p.m. live on beIN Sports 4
– Real Sociedad – Real Madrid: at 10 p.m. live on beIN Sports 1

German Cup: semi-finals semi-finals

– Freiburg – RB Leipzig: at 8:45 p.m. live only on The Live Team

