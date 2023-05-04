Tv: increasingly social football, Dazn also brings Party – Football to Italy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 04 – More and more young, more and more social: the audience of football fans is changing, and TV is adapting.

After Spain also arrives in Italy Party, a new feature of Dazn that allows interactivity when viewing the contents of the Ott platform. Party, underlines Dazn, allows fans to experience viewing in the app in a more engaging and social way, remaining ‘within the same digital ‘ecosystem’, sharing the emotions of great football with other fans and with Dazn’s talents. You can cheer on your team with a live chat in the app by clicking ‘Join the Party’ to send comments, emoticons, stickers and GIFs but also participate in dedicated surveys.

The test phase launched by Dazn X, a technology and innovation hub, saw 65% of the fans involved in the first trial interacting positively with the feature.

Party will be available to everyone from this weekend on Zona Serie BKT.

The sport and technology connection, underlines Dazn again, is increasingly important and is bringing the consumption of content to an even more interactive level. According to a recent study by MIDiA Research, 49% of sports fans who enjoy content do so while simultaneously carrying out other activities: in just one year, the daily use of social media while consuming digital entertainment has gone from 4.8 hours to 5.2 hours. A growing type of consumption that sees strong interest on the part of the younger generations, with 62% of people aged between 16 and 19 enjoying audiovisual content from their smartphone.

“The habit of following content and commenting on it through a “second screen” such as a smartphone represents a strategic opportunity for us – commented Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn -: to increase the involvement of viewing in the app, making the fan even more more participant and protagonist. Hence Party was born. We are entering a new phase in the development of our brand which has the ultimate goal of making Dazn what in jargon is called a one-stop-shop, a single place where the fan can fully experience , easily, one’s sporting passion in an increasingly immersive way”. (HANDLE).