TV or online: Where to watch the World Cup in hockey 2023

After previous editions, which were limited in recent years by the covid-19 pandemic, fans can expect a championship without restrictions. At least this is evidenced by the current situation, in which the IIHF did not publish the so-called covid-manual, according to which visitors should have behaved in previous years.

During a personal visit to Finland, and thus to Latvia, comfortable viewing of the championship is almost guaranteed. But where can you watch hockey’s top action remotely, or where can you go for the domestic fan atmosphere? We have several tips for you on how to enjoy the current WC in hockey.

Where to watch Czech matches on TV

WC in hockey on TV

Complete hockey service has once again been prepared by the traditional mediator of world championships, Czech Television, on its sports channel ČT Sport. Fans can look forward to live broadcasts, replays and cuts of individual matches. The broadcast is prepared both in its classic television form and on the ČT Sport website.

However, the web interface of ČT Sport hits its limits in case of great viewer interest. You can’t watch even from abroad – in this case, the solution is to use a VPN.

Hockey online at Sport.cz

Apart from the standard coverage, the hockey Studio Příklep Extra will be available with guests from the ranks of hockey experts. Commentators Milan Antoš and Tomáš Vlasák are also ready. The World Championship will also be covered by the Za mantinelem podcast. Last but not least, individual matches can be watched using clips and online broadcasts with audio commentary. See also Stopping the ultras, the first step: facial recognition in stadiums - breaking latest news

YouTube channel IIHF

WC and betting offices

Live broadcasts from the world championship are also offered by individual betting offices. In order to watch these matches, however, it is very likely that you need to register for the given platform or bet a minimum amount.

Hockey on the big screen

Last but not least, hockey fans can go to public spaces or selected restaurants that also offer World Cup broadcasts. From Prague businesses, it is possible to watch the “big screen”, for example in Riegrový sadyv Žižkov Beergarden or near the Czech Hockey Hall of Fame at Harpa Gallery terraces. In Brno it is possible to visit, for example Arena Sport Bar.