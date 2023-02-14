Home Sports TV rights 2024-27, Serie A meets in assembly – Sport Marketing News
Serie A meets in assembly to discuss a very important issue such as TV rights for the three-year period 2024-27. The Milleproroghe Decree abolished the possibility of extending the current contracts from three to five years, but hope has not been lost of being able to sign the next contracts directly for a duration of 5 years. Meanwhile, the League prepares the call, both Sky and Dazn should still participate, with the possible inclusion of Amazon.

It also remains to be understood how many resources the Champions League will steal from the players concerned and how many will remain for the Italian championship: the offers had to be presented by 10 this morning, UEFA expects to collect at least 300 million euros per season from Italy alone.

