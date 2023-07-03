TV rights, all postponed: it is still a question of reaching the figure that would keep Serie A standing

Gray smoke. Not black like the most pessimistic forecasts, on the contrary, it could lighten in the next few days: i tv rights from the A league dal 2024 remain a rebus, even if to date the most credible hypothesis is the confirmation of the current division between Sky e Daznto understand in what terms, and if with inside Mediaset, for 3 or 5 years. For the moment there is no agreement. The revolution of the canal remains in the background Legaa bit like bogeymana bit like a temptation.

It had to be there decisive day for the assignment of TV rights in the five-year period 2024-2029 (the next season which will start on August 20 will still be played with the old contract which provides for all 10 matches on Dazn and 3 in co-exclusive with Sky), instead the assembly of presidents has only decided a postponement. The economic objective was not achieved: from the tender, Serie A aimed to scrape together 1.15 billion a yeara figure that is probably unrealistic for both the international and national economic situation, but is already approaching billionconfirming current standards (the rights paid off in the last round 927 million per season) would be a hit. From rumors, the first offers in sealed envelopes would have exceeded 700 million and the parties would have further approached in last Friday’s private negotiation: not enoughevidently, but not even so little as to get up from the table, as demonstrated by the decision of continue the talks.

The notice foresaw well 24 different packs but after the exit of Amazon and some other chimeras (who actually never entered the game) the range has radically narrowed. According to what filters, the scheme on which we think most is the confirmation of the current one: 10 matches all on Dazn e 3 co-exclusively on Skyor alternatively the “9+1”, the only formulas for which the streaming App (which today remains the only main interlocutor of Serie A) would put a important figure on the table. Mediaset would come into play with the match in clearon which the theme is political: in Serie A the “free” is used to regain the grande publicgo back to expand the audience pool which has shrunk alarmingly in recent years; but the idea pleases less pay–tv, who don’t want to weaken their exclusives. If he jumped, the Biscione would console himself with Italian Cup e Super cup.

Reserved on the figures, but there could be money: the famous billion that keeps the bandwagon going, or so, putting all the offers of the three operators who are not together today. We have to find it quadraframe the needs of broadcastersto really get them to open the wallet. This will require one more week of private negotiations, where the international leaders of Dazn and Sky will also be mobilized, expected in Milan in the coming days. The alternative is always called league channel: the more time passes, the more it increases in presidents (especially in some) the temptation to pass the hand and go to open the second envelopethose in which there are the offerings of the investment funds to set up on his own e broadcast by yourself the games. But the risk is to be disappointed by the content and then find each other again at the corner. An unknown factor that today still pushes towards direct assignment to broadcasters, on which it seems easier to reach one majority in assembly. However, the money will decide, as always: above i 900-950 million will probably be white smoke, definitely black underneath. By half or maximum end of month the choice. Then the fans will know if from 2024 they will continue to watch the matches on Dazn (and Sky) or they will have to prepare to the umpteenth revolution of the Serie A channel.

