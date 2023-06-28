TV rights, it’s the decisive week for the future of Serie A: the figures, the negotiations, the fears

Another three or five years on Dazn e Sky. Or the revolution called channel of Lega. It is the decisive week for the tv rights from the A leagueone billion euros per season on which the survival of the entire bandwagon, and for the question that haunts the fans of every team: where will we see the league matches starting from August 2024?

The answer is in envelopes in which broadcasters put their offers on paper. Content top secret: we only know that three participated, Dazn, Sky e Mediasetand that the required minimum of has not been reached 1.15 billion euros per season. Many have drawn from it baleful conclusions on the value of Serie A but in reality it is non-news: practically never in history a tender was closed at the first go, the negotiation private. And contrary to the wild rumors spread in the aftermath of the opening of the envelopes – only 600 millions“even less” according to the Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis – the offers would not then so low.

Among the many packages contained in the announcement, to have attracted the higher offers they would be precisely the ones that most closely follow the current situation. That is, the scheme for the last three years, with the formula of “10+3” (all matches on Daznthree co-exclusive also on Sky), or that of the previous three years, 7 matches on one side, 3 on the other, which presupposes the double subscription. There is also Mediasetwhich runs for the novelty of the game in the clear, so the package “6+3+1”, but the presence of the Biscione would not be particularly welcome to others who fear with one partition to three an excessive weakening of the main packages. In any case, the lion’s share will still go to Dazn: three years ago he had defeated the competition with a pharaonic offer from 840 millionof which, however, 340 were from Tim, which today withdrew. At the moment, the streaming app would go above and beyond half a billionwhile Sky is willing to spend even a little more than 100 millionprovided you have exclusive content. The offers (especially that of Dazn) seem to be oriented towards one longer durationeven over 5 years, but could be linked to interventions against piracy (also regulatory: in fact the president-senator Lotito a lot is being spent in parliament) that the Football League should undertake to guarantee. It is difficult to quantify the amounts precisely because they exist different offers on different packages and the announcement also includes a number of variables (highlights, advertising, archive), but according to what is known a ilfattoquotidiano.itprivate negotiations on Thursday will start from a base of 700-750 million euros per season: few for sure, but not so much that we can’t hope to bring the decisive threshold of the billion.

The anomaly (and complication) of private negotiation lies in the fact that in this case the participants they are not rivals but almost partnerthe offers are not in competition but rather complementary: Dazn, Sky (and let’s say Mediaset) play matches different, the first to have the highest possible exclusivity, the second to complete its schedule (where it already has the Champions League); the League needs to do match needs of all to go to checkers, but cannot play upside. The sore point, therefore, is not being able to find alternatives to the current situation. The notice had essentially made two bets: try to attract the giants of the web with hyper-commercial packages, and tickle the general interest TVs with the return of game clear. Both attempts failed: Amazon she didn’t show up and this is the only real disappointment of the announcement, state television instead he did not want to touch the Sunday schedule. If this depends on the contingency of the Italian market or on the little appeal of our football, is the subject of debate. The bottom line is that this is the only thing left Dazn e Sky.

Thursday, in a single day, the negotiations private: Then Monday 3 July is summoned the assembly who will have to make a decision. The bar is, as always, set at high altitude a billion, a little less: the whole game is played there, it is useless to go around it. If a close sum comes out of the private negotiation, Serie A will continue to go in streaming and on satellite as in recent years. Otherwise the alternative is called league channel: that is one Revolutionthe self-production of the championship to be broadcast later on various platforms. There is a special section in the announcement, aimed at banks e funds interested in financing the channel. And more desire than in the past to go and open that envelope. But doing so still means taking responsibility for take a risk, leave the known for the unknown. Below the psychological threshold of 900 millionwould become almost inevitable.

