TV rights: the LFP studies responses to its call for tenders on international rights

Since this Thursday, the Professional Football League (LFP) has been studying the responses to its call for tenders for international TV rights for Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the Champions Trophy for the cycle starting in 2024-2025 and ‘completing in 2028-2029. The opportunity was given to candidates to submit proposals for global, regional or country rights, over three and five seasons.

Following the responses received, “a period of analysis begins now to allow the LFP Média teams to identify the best opportunities and prepare the appropriate follow-up to be given to the marketing process,” indicates the League. in a press release. LFP Media may thus decide to allocate rights in certain territories, initiate discussions or launch new phases of consultations targeted to particular regions. »

We will know at the end of this process whether the stated objective (200 million euros annually) has been achieved. Today, the LFP collects only 82 million euros for rights outside our borders.

Share this: Facebook

X

