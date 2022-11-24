Once a week he trains where it all (for TvB) started. He has been playing for Hesperia since last year, but his dream, even if he is only 6 years old, is Palaverde. He will start from the bench: Edoardo Pozzobon will see his idols up close on Sunday, engaged at 5pm against battleship Olimpia Milano.

This time TvB Experience is for a genuine Treviso native, a student at De Amicis, a basketball enthusiast like his mother Angelica Montagner. It is to be sworn that he will not be in the skin already, like Gaia and Mattia before him. Many of you wrote to us, sending us photos of our little readers (under 12) a [email protected] with all the basketballs that were in circulation.

But what is TvB Experience all about? The Tribune of Trevisomedia partner of Treviso Basket, and the Biancoceleste club have organized this contest to bring an exclusive day to life for one of the readers of the Tribuna: an appointment with the team at the Palaverde for the pre-match warm-up (and who knows if you won’t be able to take selfies right away “take it easy”).

Then the anthem, in the middle of the field with captain Zanelli, and the match: not from the stands, not from the usual seat, but from the bench. Yes, just a few steps from coach Nicola, on one of the armchairs just off the field.

And for the others who have participated or want to participate? Hopes don’t end, far from it. The next home match is on 11 December at 6 pm, the derby against Verona.

TvB Experience remains open: send us your photos, let’s see who is supporting TvB. —