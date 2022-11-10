There is just over half an hour left for the match.

Mattia is there, his eyes attentive, curious, scrutinizing every slightest movement, waiting for his favorites to come out of the tunnel. He has already met them behind the scenes, taken pictures with them and received autographs. Yet he is not in the skin, the emotion is great and his eyes bright. Mom Antonella is with him on the sidelines, five meters from the bench where the Nutribullet players will sit, while dad Piergiorgio passes by for a greeting and a hug, then he will go to cheer in the stands.

Mattia Bordignon is 10 years old, comes from Olmi di San Biagio and is the winner of the second edition of the “TvB Experience” contest, organized by the Tribuna in collaboration with Treviso Basket to make one of our readers experience a match to remember at Palaverde.

Mattia attends fifth grade in Mignagola, plays basketball and has been attending Palaverde for several years. He is a huge fan of Banks and Jantunen, even if his first love was “Weezy” Russell, with whom he took a photo that he jealously keeps.

At school he is a model student, and when he learned that he had been selected for the “TvB Experience” everyone congratulated him: «He was really radiant – says mum Antonella – and above all impatient to get to know the team. He started looking at the calendar and counting the hours, the emotion was really great even before coming to Palaverde ».

Thanks to Simone Fregonese, TvB’s communications manager, he was able to meet his idols before the match, and also received a shirt that he immediately put on. And when the teams entered the field, he accompanied Captain Zanelli, walking two meters above the ground, listening to the national anthem with him.

«He was really enthusiastic – continues mum Antonella – and for me accompanying him it is also a double gift since I will have my birthday on November 8th. It is one of those days that we will always remember with joy and pleasure ».

And Nutribullet really made Mattia and all the fans who flocked to Palaverde experience a magical evening, playing what has so far been his best match of the season. And given the success of the first two initiatives, TvB experience will continue: after the break for the national teams, the next home match will be on November 27 against a certain EA7 Emporio Armani Milano.

TvB Experience is the contest launched by the Tribuna, media partner, in collaboration with Treviso Basket and intended for its readers, which offers a special day and see the next one at home, Nutribullet-Armani Milano on Sunday 27 November (5 pm), from the bench . Just send an email to [email protected] a photo of your little fan, who must be strictly under 12, with all the basketballs you find. There is still time to give you an exclusive experience with TvB.