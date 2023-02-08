That, occasionally, some month TVE-1 has been second in screen share, behind A-3, but surpassing T-5, is not a sign of recovery for this chain. It is simply the sporadic, momentary, evanescent consequence of having bought the World Cup or the Eurovision playground with many millions.

Now he has just released a new ‘entertainment‘ entitled ‘We are going to get along’. They achieved a 4.8% share and less than 500,000 viewers. It scares to think what they will do in the second installment. present the program Ana Morgade, a stage creature who has shown talent, agility and a good ironic spark in other television fields. In her jump to this ‘prime time’ of La 1 she seemed imprisoned in a system of making television obsessed with what we could call ‘socially correct’ and above all clearly trapped in the banal and inconsequential. Program with a script without ideas. Let’s launch something, whatever.

The same happens to esteemed collaborators such as The Alcorcón Earthquake o Miguel Maldonado. Not by filling the set with colors, nor by a lot of rhythm or capering that they are asked to do on top of the table, it is possible to entertain. More like yawning. I suppose that the strong thing had to be an interview of Bibiana Fernandez a Barbara Rey. They were put in a convertible and told to imitate that final scene from the ‘road movie’ ‘Thelma & Louise’. They got the wrong car from the start. They put them in an olive green Cadillac, when the one in the movie was a turquoise blue Ford Thunderbird. And to finish fixing it, Barbarian was asked by Corinna (“She is nondescript, cold, distant”) also because of a ‘flirt’ she had a thousand years ago with Alain Delon, but they forgot to ask him about his torrid, long and finally turbulent relationship with the emeritus, which is the only thing that could be of any interest. The only similarity with ‘Thelma & Louise’ is that at the end they fall off a cliff.

TVE-1 is a Cadillac that is going off the cliff without remedy. They have not been able to build a personality. They are premiering programs like someone who mends a pair of pants with no rhyme or reason. This patch right now is produced by The Pool Studios, a production company that has also made that documentary about Pedro Sanchez We don’t know if any chain wants it. It is a fact to keep in mind.