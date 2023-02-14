On the long wave of the events that occurred on the highway, the political and football institutions responsible for control have picked up the ball to inaugurate a new season of bans and restrictions of all sorts, often of the most grotesque. Starting from this situation, as usual, the chat led us to wander among the thousands of aspects of typhus. We were involved in the editorial staff of “Doesimo in campo” in the person of our director, Matteo Falcone, and in dialogue with Andrea Antonioli, the director of “Contrasti”, under the direction of the hostess Milva Cerveni, we created a good hour of reflections on the world of supporters and on the (often superficial) way of describing it by those who observe it from the outside.

For those wishing to review the episode, they find it, like every other previous episode, yeson the YouTube channel of “Dosimo in campo” e on the facebook page of the same name.

Good vision.