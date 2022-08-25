The ordinance

—

After the incidents that ignited the evening, the mayor of Enschede Roelof Bleker approved an emergency regulation that prohibits Italian fans from entering the city. The ordinance aims to prevent new accidents after those that occurred at the Intercity Hotel, near the station, with the Twente hooligans. Benches and restaurant terraces were destroyed, as well as several shop windows. According to witnesses, several people were rescued by the ambulance but there are no official reports on the number of injured. The Italian fans guests at the Intercity hotel will be escorted to the stadium this afternoon under police escort.