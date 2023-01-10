Twenty years ago, on January 10, 2003, Denis Zanette left us. On leaving the trusted dental practice in Sacile, where he had allowed himself a session taking advantage of a break in winter preparation, a cursed illness cut his life short.

He was not yet 33 and left behind a wife and two young children. The autopsy established the cause of death: congenital myocardial malformation. The same dancing heart that had betrayed his father at a young age.

Zanette, the “Gentle Giant” who grew up in the Sacilese area, was a leading follower of Fassa Bortolo, one of the strongest teams in the world, and for teammates he had champions of absolute caliber such as Fabio Baldato, Michele Bartoli, Ivan Basso, Wladimir Belli , Francesco Casagrande, Sergey Gonchar, Dimitri Konishev, Alessandro Petacchi.

A professional since 1995, he had also worn the jerseys of Aki, Vini Caldirola, Team Polti and Liquigas, competing in eight Giri d’Italia, a Tour de France, two Vueltas and a world championship and collecting five victories: the Stradella-Santuario di Vicoforte at the Giro in 1995, the Quartu Sant’Elena stage at the Giro di Sardegna in 1996, a stage at the Tour of Portugal in 1997, a stage at the Tour of Denmark in 2000 and the Lido di Jesolo-Ljubljana stage at the Giro d’Italia in 2001. In his locker also the jersey of the points classification of the Tour of Portugal in 1997 and of the Catalan Week in 2001.

But of him we remember first of all the big good and melancholy eyes. He was a pedal worker, Denis, one used to working hard for others and ready to pick up whatever crumbs they could give him.

A worker in life too: even as a professional, during competitive rest periods, he didn’t disdain to help his brother Claudio in the building paint business. Humble and reserved, Zanette bore in his eyes the pain of his own suffering and that of those less fortunate.

It is a long collaboration that led him to support the Villa San Francesco di Facen (Belluno) community for underprivileged children. “Good is done and not said” claimed Gino Bartali and Zanette followed suit. In the eyes also that unfortunate day at the Vuelta when the group, launched at full speed, overwhelmed an incautious and unfortunate safety officer. It was Denis himself who made an impact.

After his death, there was a competition to promise, and sometimes keep, tributes to the memory of the most famous sportsman from Sacile in history. Friends, including his colleague Biagio Conte, Mino Pianca and many others, managed in record time to set up a professional criterium which was held for a few years in Sacile in the presence of various aces including the late Davide Rebellin, a team at Liquigas-Pata.

Other races for the minor categories were organized in Brugnera and Sacile. And yet in the premises of the San Gregorio hospital in Sacile, a permanent exhibition of works of art on cycling named after him can be visited. Also in the former Garden of the Serenissima it is possible to walk on the Denis Zanette route, an urban itinerary along the Paisa stream.

Twenty years have passed since the ominous day, and few have remembered it. The family, gathered in their justified discretion, took part in a religious suffrage ceremony in recent days. And the institutions? And the world of cycling? Smile for us up there, Denis.