The manager against the players after the 3-3 draw against Southampton: “They don’t want to play under pressure”

Venting of Antonio Conte with Tottenham players after the comeback suffered by bottom-of-the-table Southampton, in the 3-3 Premier League draw. “They haven’t won for twenty years,” said the Italian manager of the Londoners at the press conference, speaking of an “unacceptable” performance: “They’re used to it, they don’t play for something important, they don’t want to play under pressure,” added Conte. (Youtube)

March 20, 2023 – Updated March 20, 2023, 4:25 pm

