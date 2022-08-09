TORINO

Chiara Colafrancesco one step away from the twirling world championship podium: the 20-year-old from Pavia (from Vellezzo Bellini) finished in fourth place both in the composite duo with the consolidated partner Luca Fasano of the Turin-based company Sangano, and in the Team Italia specialty. Colafrancesco, competing in the thirty-fifth edition of the world championships that ended yesterday at the Pala Gianni Asti in Turin, has fielded his already long experience in the national team, which began nine years ago in Sweden and continued by participating in four world championships, a European Cup and three European Championships, the last one last year in France, where, despite failing to win medals, she made it to the final in both exercises.

The target escapes again

In her fifth participation in the world championship of twirling (a sport similar to artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, from which it differs above all for the use of a stick and which therefore recalls the performances of the majorettes), Chiara was one of the tips of diamond of the blue team. The young girl from Pavia was spurred on by the fact that she was finally performing in Italy for such an important showcase, competing since the qualifications of the first day excellent races, which allowed her to reach the final in the duo and in Team Italy.

Despite the great effort, Colafrancesco was unable to get on that world podium that has been chasing for years. In the individual competition, freestyle, on the other hand, she was eliminated in the semifinals, finishing her 20th.

«They were four intense days – says the twirling champion – a long way to the finals, as competitors were eliminated from day to day, so much so that in the duo there were only six couples to contend for the victory. A road made of commitment and sacrifices, but which has always given me joy and happiness. In freestyle I actually failed to give 100%, which instead happened in the duo and in Team Italy I was really fine and at ease I put all my heart into it – continues Colafrancesco – but competitions of this level are really marked by hundredths of points. and a penalty for dropping the club hits heavily. However, I am satisfied because only the competition climate and the comparison with athletes from all over the world teach and gain experience. Thanks to the “Italian style” cheering. I would also like to thank all those who supported me especially when I was a bit subdued, but that would really be a lot. Then my family, which in thirteen years has always supported me in this passion, my coach Massimo Scotti, my company from Vellezzo Bellini, my partner Luca Fasano and all the members of the Italy team. We were immediately in tune both on and off the pitch. Now deserved rest and then we leave ». –