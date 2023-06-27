Home » Twitter deleted | Anabel Alonso acknowledges her tremendous mistake with the PP: “I will not make it again”
Twitter deleted | Anabel Alonso acknowledges her tremendous mistake with the PP: “I will not make it again”

Twitter deleted | Anabel Alonso acknowledges her tremendous mistake with the PP: “I will not make it again”

Madrid

27/06/2023 a las 20:35

CEST

“Brutal honesty. This woman is worthy of admiration. And if the elections are repeated, I hope she is elected,” said the actress and star of “Loving is forever” in this deleted post

The pacts and their respective negotiations after the municipal and regional elections have also led to a striking publication by Anabel Alonso. The actress has posted a post on her official Twitter account in which she acknowledges a mistake on her part for what he said about María Guardiola, PP candidate for the presidency of Extremadura, before his change of heart about his possible alliance with Vox.

I have deleted this Tweet. But I’m going to save the screenshot so I don’t make the same mistake again“Said the comedian, adding the image of this now-deleted publication.

In that captured and already deleted tweet, Alonso commented on some statements that Guardiola made after PP and VOX did not reach an agreement for the Extremadura Assembly table, which was finally constituted with a left-wing majority: “I will not go with those who deny gender violence“.

Brutal honesty. This woman is worthy of admiration. And if the elections are repeated, I hope that she is elected“Said the actress and star of ‘Love is forever’ in this deleted post.

