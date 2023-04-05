Home Sports Two arrested and three seriously injured after FCB game
Sports

Two arrested and three seriously injured after FCB game

by admin
Two arrested and three seriously injured after FCB game

After the Young Boys’ victory in the cup semi-finals, there were wild scenes in Sankt-Jakob-Park. Basel supporters attack the staff at their home stadium. Four employees ended up in the hospital.

Heated mood: Basel fans in Sankt-Jakob-Park (archive photo).

Georgios Kefalas / Keystone

those. After Tuesday’s cup semi-final, riots broke out in Basel’s Sankt-Jakob-Park. As the cantonal police in Basel-Stadt reported in a communiqué, masked people physically attacked the stadium security forces after the 4-2 victory of the Bernese Young Boys. They injured three employees seriously and another moderately severely. The paramedics had to deliver them to nearby hospitals.

See also  Men's Basketball European Cup Day 7: Spain locks the top spot in the group and Lithuania advances – yqqlm

You may also like

Carglass participates in the Giro-E with its own...

The Peng Shuai incident has no conclusion yet,...

Give the Ball to Bobby #23

Bayern Munich: Benjamin Pavard’s grossly unfair action in...

Ascend, the film about 5 Afghan women who...

The 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic...

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl travels to the World Cup...

Virtus in the Euroleague? Few stories

Despite the IOC recommendation: equestrian sports continue without...

Insults to Lukaku in Juve Inter, Lega Serie...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy