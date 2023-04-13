Two books to celebrate three legends of NBA basketball, three phenomena that represent true global icons of this sport. Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Steph Curry: so distant in the way they play basketball, but so close in their winning mentality and their ability to dominate any situation.

Always protagonists, always (or almost) successful, always setting an example even off the field. The books “Kobe. Mamba Out” and “LeBron vs. Steph. Head to head” by the publisher Kenness and both written by Claudio Pellecchia, best tell the paths of the NBA stars, photographing the key moments of their respective careers and lives.

Starting with that tragically nipped by Kobe Bryant, one of the most loved players of all time, a winner who has never stopped being himself, starting with his deep bond with Italy. The book “Kobe. Mamba Out”, describes in particular the last season of Kobe, that of farewell. Emotions, fears and sensations experienced by Bryant in his long farewell to the world of basketball and the NBA.

Background and anecdotes of a memorable season, the last act of a legendary career which culminated in that moving April 13, 2016, his last professional match. One of the most iconic and unrepeatable interpreters, of course, but also a controversial centralizer: his last season, explored in Pellecchia’s book, a tribute to a boundless love, that of Kobe for the sport that made him famous, that has given him so much given and to whom he gave everything.

From basketball that was, to that of the present, the second book to be released by Kenness instead tells the mythical rivalry between LeBron James and Steph Curry. “LeBron vs. Steph. Testa a testa”, another work by Claudio Pellecchia, explores a rivalry between two athletes who are so different and, at the same time, so equal: from the Akron hospital where both were born to the NBA challenges, the streets of the two players to characterize this era have intertwined, in a more or less direct way, much more than even they themselves would have imagined.

But it’s not over yet and these phenomena still intend to light up the stages around the world: against each other but also together in being the spokesperson for a community too often forced to fight to obtain their rights. From “Kobe. Mamba Out” to “LeBron vs. Steph. Head to head”: stories of those who wrote the history of this sport, of those who inspired millions of people around the world, of those who already leave a very heavy legacy today and a path traced for those who will come later

Book: “Kobe. Mamba out” – 138 pages – price €16.95

Book: “LeBron vs. Steph. Head to head” – 138 pages – price €16.95