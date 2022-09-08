Home Sports Two Brazilian teams meet in Copa Libertadores final
Two Brazilian teams meet in Copa Libertadores final

2022-09-08

Xinhua| The second victory of the semi-finals, plus the 4:0 of ​​the first game, Flamengo entered the final with a total score of 6:1, joining with Parana Athletic, another Brazilian team that entered the final first on the 6th. .

In this game, Sarsfield, who lost the first big score, attacked actively after the opening, and Prato scored the first goal in the 20th minute. However, Flamengo’s Pedro performed well, first contributing an equalizer before the end of the first half, and then assisting Marinho in the second half to reverse.

It was the third time in four years for Flamengo, who won the Copa Libertadores in 2019 and were runners-up last year when they lost to another Brazilian team Palmeiras in the final.

Atlético Parana faced last year’s Copa Libertadores winner Palmeiras in the semi-finals. In the first game, Parana Athletic won 1:0, and in the second game, the two sides drew 2:2, and Parana Athletic entered the final with a total score of 3:2.

The Copa Libertadores final, which will be decided by one match, is scheduled for October 29 in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

