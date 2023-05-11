Two competitions, one season, one season, and one “Shenbei Summer” are waiting for you to experience_Shen News Morning Reading_News Center_Shenyang.com

Shenyang Evening News(Wang Caili, Director Reporter of Shenbao All Media) This spring, everyone witnessed the popular cultural and tourism consumption scene of Shenbei’s “May 1st” and deeply experienced the “Shenbei Spring” full of flowers and poetic flavor. Next, Shenbei New Area will bring you the much-anticipated “Shenbei Summer”.

On May 9, the relevant person in charge of Shenbei New District introduced that this summer, Shenbei New District will launch a series of activities of “two competitions, one festival, one season, and one meeting” to allow brand activities, investment promotion, and image promotion to be integrated and effectively connected. , to comprehensively explore the brand-new cultural and tourism combination promotion model in Shenbei New Area.

Two competitions, namely Pu·Lizi 2023 Shenbei Puhe Women’s Half Marathon and the first Shenbei New District Staff Cultural and Creative Design Competition. Pu·Lizi 2023 Shenbei Puhe Women’s Half Marathon will start on June 18 at Heping Square in Shenbei New District. This year’s marathon has a scale of 5,000 people, focusing on the power of women from a unique perspective, creating the only Chinese Athletic Association registered A-class women’s marathon in the province. Winners will not only win bonuses, but also have the opportunity to win tickets to A-level scenic spots in Shenbei New Area. The first festival, the Shenbei Flower Sea Music Festival, was held in Qixing Yuheng Garden, Shenbei New District from June 10th to 11th; the second season was the “College Students Vitality Sports Season”. With 14 colleges and universities and 150,000 college students as the protagonists, the activities include host competition, campus original song competition, urban cultural and creative design competition, “football (basketball, volleyball) league, short video creation competition, etc. to show the vitality of Shenbei University City; One will be the 2023 Shenbei New District Hiking Conference. This hiking conference is planned to be held in early June, in conjunction with the Fifth Shenyang Hiking Festival.