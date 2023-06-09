Two construction giants get their superstar

JOrge Mas had his sights set on Lionel Messi for a long time. The American billionaire co-owns Inter Miami with his brother Jose and soccer star David Beckham, and two years ago he spoke in an interview about wanting to recruit Messi for the club.

Beckham and he have the ambition to bring the best players to Miami and Messi is “arguably the best player of all time”. Mas said he was optimistic about facilitating the mega transfer because Miami is a good place for the Argentine superstar to “complete his legacy”.