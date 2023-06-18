Two cyclists want to cross the finish line hugging each other but the joke comes at the end – Corriere TV

Cyclists Rémi Arsac and Charly Merle were beaten to victory by Simon Ruet

(LaPresse) They wanted to win in the parade, embracing each other, instead they were mocked at the finish line by the third wheel. Sad protagonists of this “sports drama” are Rémi Arsac and Charly Merle, two riders of the French amateur team, EC Saint-Étienne Loire, engaged in the Saint Symphorien sur Coise race. Just as the two cyclists were one step away from crossing the finish line, embracing together towards a shared victory, Simon Ruet suddenly appeared at full speed behind them and incredibly won the race. A scene immortalized by the cameras and shared on social networks where it immediately went viral. (LaPresse)