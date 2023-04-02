Home Sports Two died in a road accident on the outskirts of Perugia
Two died in a road accident on the outskirts of Perugia

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, APRIL 01 – Two people died in a road accident that took place on the outskirts of Perugia along the road that connects Ponte San Giovanni to Ponte Valleceppi.
According to initial information, it would have been a collision between a motorcycle and a car. The causes of what happened are being investigated by the traffic police.

The accident took place in the Ornari road.

According to reports from the firefighters who intervened on the spot, a scooter carrying two boys collided with a car, which in turn was rear-ended by a van carrying wood.

On site in addition to the Perugia firefighters, local police and 118.

