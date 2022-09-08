Original title: Two-game losing streak! U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup China loses 17 points to Japan to play South Korea

Beijing time on September 8 news, the U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup entered the third day of competition in India. In the third round of the Group B competition, the Chinese U18 women’s basketball team collapsed at the end, and finally lost to the Japanese U18 women’s basketball team 59-76 after four quarters. 3. According to the schedule, the Chinese team will face South Korea’s U18 women’s basketball team in the semi-final qualifying match (the South Korean team ranked second in Group A).

The specific scores of the four quarters are 14-18, 11-24, 24-12 and 10-22 (the Chinese team is in front). On the Chinese side, Li Wenxia scored a team-high 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Li Qingyang scored 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. Chu Huixuan contributed 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 block. Hu Duoling scored 9 points. 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Throughout the game, the Chinese team made only 6 of 22 three-pointers.

The two teams played very stalemate in the opening game. Both the Chinese team and the Japanese team fought hard to defend, and the shooting percentages of both sides were not high. After the first quarter, the Chinese team trailed the Japanese team 14-18. In the second quarter, the Japanese team blossomed more, taking advantage of the Chinese team’s mistakes to win a single quarter by 13 points, establishing a double-digit advantage in one fell swoop. At the end of the first half, the Chinese team trailed the South Korean team 25-42.

When the game was the most, the Chinese team was 21 points behind! After the intermission, the Chinese team gradually found the offensive and defensive rhythm after the start of the third quarter, and the single quarter also attacked 24-12, reducing the point difference to 5 points. After three quarters, the Chinese team fell behind the Japanese team 49-54.

However, in the fourth quarter, the Chinese team lost power again, and the outside line made many shots one after another. The Japanese team seized the opportunity and played a 22-10 attack wave in a single quarter to establish the victory. In the end, the Chinese team lost to the Japanese team by 17 points. In the semi-final qualifying round, the Chinese team will compete with the South Korean team for the 2023 U19 Women’s Basketball World Youth Championship.

China U18 women’s basketball starting lineup: 5-Hu Duoling, 6-Chu Huixuan, 8-Li Wenxia, ​​9-Li Qingyang, 14-Jiang Jiatong

（jim）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: