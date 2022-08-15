Home Sports Two-game losing streak!It was revealed that Ten Hag was terrified by Manchester United, and the Red Devils denied the termination of the contract with Ronaldo – yqqlm
Two-game losing streak!It was revealed that Ten Hag was terrified by Manchester United, and the Red Devils denied the termination of the contract with Ronaldo

Two-game losing streak!It was revealed that Ten Hag was terrified by Manchester United, and the Red Devils denied the termination of the contract with Ronaldo

Original title: Two-game losing streak!Red Devils deny signing Cristiano Ronaldo

According to ESPN, the Manchester United team was supposed to rest on Sunday, but coach Ten Hag cancelled the holiday due to Saturday’s 4-0 away defeat. Ten Hag ordered United’s players to run an extra 8.5km during training at Carrington, as their opponents ran 8.5km more than the Red Devils in the loss to Brentford. In that game, Brentford’s entire team ran 67.9 kilometers in 90 minutes, while Ten Hag’s players ran 59.4 kilometers. According to sources, Ten Hag was at his desk in Carrington’s office on Sunday morning when he was “horrified” by Manchester United’s performance against Brentford.

Ten Hag called United’s performance of conceding four goals in 35 minutes in the first half “unacceptable” and questioned after the game why United were not as “hunger” as Brentford. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Fred were all substituted at half-time, but Ten Hag later said he wanted to replace the entire starting 11. The two-game losing streak at the start of the new season has put Manchester United at the bottom of the table, and they will face Liverpool in the next round.

“I think they’ll follow my lead, but they make the wrong decision, that’s football, it’s a wrong game, and then they’ll be punished for it.”

Meanwhile, sources say Manchester United have denied reports that the club may terminate his contract with Ronaldo, who has been rumoured to leave the club this summer, but remains adamant he will not leave.

