07.08.2023

Can Uzun was the celebrated hero at 1. FC Nürnberg on Sunday afternoon (08/06/2023). Thanks to the 17-year-old, the club was able to celebrate a 2-2 (0-2) draw in the 2nd Bundesliga against Hannover 96 after a disappointing first half.

Cedric Teuchert put the guests ahead with two penalties (8th, 22nd). “We go into half-time 2-0, then we have to close the lid,” said the scorer on the sports show microphone.

Nuremberg came back, Can Uzun scored in the second round (66th, 90th + 2) and secured the draw. “We were unlucky in the first half, unfortunately we only got one point in the second half, but better than none,” said Can Uzun on the Sportschau microphone.

After two draws (each 2:2), Hannover is in the middle of the table. For Nuremberg it was the first point in the new second division season.

Hanover’s Teuchert copies his own penalty

Hannover got off to a lightning start in the encounter. After Johannes Geis fouled Nicolo Tresoldi, referee Patrick Alt gave a strict but justified penalty, which ex-Nürnberg Cedric Teuchert converted uncompromisingly (8th).

And the game then went in the direction of the guests. After 20 minutes, referee Alt pointed to the point again – this time James Lawrence Teuchert cleared the penalty area. The penalty itself was then almost a copy of the first: Teuchert humorlessly threw the ball right into the net. Mathenia in the club goal had the corner, but still no chance to parry the ball (23rd).

The two early setbacks had a noticeable effect on FCN. Offensive actions were rare and often nipped in the bud. Uncertainties in the construction game came up again and again. “We played a really good away game and should have added the third and fourth goal after the 2-0 lead,” said Hanover coach Stefan Leitl.

Uzun writes club history in Nuremberg

The restart showed how dissatisfied his opponent Cristian Fiel was with the first 45 minutes – the Spaniard made four changes. Initially, however, there was no improvement in sight. Louis Schaub hit the post a few minutes later, but was offside anyway (53′).

Can Uzun wrote club history in the 66th minute. At the age of 17 years and 268 days he became Nuremberg’s youngest goalscorer of all time. From about ten meters, he flicked the ball into the right corner and gave Ron-Robert Zieler no chance (66th).

Fell’s words and deeds work

And Fiel’s half-time speech seemed to have an impact afterwards, too. His team played much more structured and determined in the second half. After a Brown corner, Gürleyen headed on the 96 goal in an exemplary manner, but Nielsen was able to save on the line for Zieler, who had already been beaten.

In injury time it was then the game of the youngster Uzun. Daichi Hayashi dribbled into the penalty area and fell. After a VAR check, Uzun then went for the penalty. And the 17-year-old kept his nerve and hammered the ball into the net to equalize (90+2).

Hannover 96 against Hansa Rostock

On Matchday 3, Hannover 96 meets Hansa Rostock (20 August, 1.30 p.m.). 1. FC Nürnberg are guests in Osnabrück (20 August, 1.30 p.m.).