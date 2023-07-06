«Two GPs in Italy, the sacrifice of ACI. Now let’s continue»- breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

The comment of the president of Aci Sticchi Damiani: «Italy has a central role, only the United States has more tenders. Now the commitment is to ensure long-term presence»

F1 yesterday announced the calendar for next season. Italy will continue to host two Grands Prix, the one at Imola, which was canceled this year due to the floods that hit Emilia Romagna, and the appointment at Monza. A result resulting from joint work, and the confirmation of Italy’s central role also in Liberty Media’s American F1.

«Italy confirms its central role – the comment of the president of ACI Angelo Sticchi Damiani -. For the Imola track, which hosted the first Formula 1 world championship race in 1980, it is in fact a return after this year’s forced cancellation due to the tragic flood that hit Romagna. The 4,909-metre track of the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit will host the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday 19 May 2024, the same time it would have taken place this year. The Autodromo Nazionale Monza, the oldest of those hosting the world championship with its centenary history, however, will see the 95th edition of the Italian Grand Prix take place on its 5,973-metre road track on Sunday 1 September. The Automobile Club of Italy also confirms itself as the only body in the world to organize two world championship Grand Prix on its national territory. Only the United States of America, with three Grands Prix, has a greater number of world championship races on the calendar».

A result that we will have to make an effort to maintain for the future too, with everyone’s collaboration and help. «The confirmation of the presence of Imola and Monza in the 2024 calendar is the concrete demonstration of the goodness of the enormous sacrifices made by the Automobile Club of Italy to organize two Grands prix in our country despite the growing demand from many countries to want to host a such a prestigious event as a Formula 1 GP. Now we are working to ensure that Italy continues to have a central role in the Formula 1 World Championship for a long time».

