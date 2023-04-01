Home Sports two investigations opened in the context of the crisis within the body
Sports

by admin
The crisis within the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) is now in the hands of justice. Agence France Presse (AFP) learned on Saturday 1is April, with the Paris public prosecutor’s office, that two investigations had been opened after the cross complaints of the president of the body, Brigitte Henriques, and its former secretary general, Didier Séminet, confirming information from France Info. The investigations were entrusted to the Brigade for the Suppression of Personal Crime (BRDP).

After months of conflicting relations, the boss of the CNOSF, elected in June 2021, decided to separate from the one who was then her right arm; a departure recorded on September 12, 2022. A week later, she filed a complaint against the latter for psychological violence, before stepping back from the head of the committee for a few weeks and being replaced by a quartet of leaders, plunging the institution in an unprecedented situation.

Since the announcement of this complaint, Mr. Séminet, who remains a member of the body’s board of directors, believes that he has lived “a veritable media lynching”. At the beginning of November, he had thus lodged a complaint in turn against Mme Henriques for slanderous denunciation and breach of trust.

IOC Audit Request

In mid-March, the publication of the report of two administrators who had access to the institution’s ledger had added fuel to the fire, detailing the amounts committed by the CNOSF for the dismissal of the former secretary. general.

Didier Séminet was surprised in the process, in a letter addressed to the administrators, that the theft of a bank card intended for the president and with which 2,000 euros had been disbursed was not mentioned. The next board meeting is scheduled for April 12.

Tuesday, the fiftieth anniversary of the CNOSF, Mme Henriques told AFP that she had asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to carry out an audit in an attempt to ” stop “ to the cabal of which she considers herself a victim for months.

The World with AFP

