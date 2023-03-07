Home Sports Two killer whales are slaughtering sharks in South Africa
Off the coast of South Africa there are several attacks by killer whales on sharks. But those of the last few days have something sensational
Two killer whales, called Port and Starboard, which have been roaming the coasts since 2015, they distinguished themselves during this period for their hunger and cruelty.
The carcasses observed and collected along the coast by Marine Dynamics researchers testify to continuous massacres of white sharks.
The two killer whales are part of a subspecies that attacks, kills and devours white sharks, not really submissive animals.

There are two killer whales killing sharks in South Africa

Port and Starboard are hungrily prowling the False Bay area of ​​Capetown and according to researchers are among the factors responsible for the decline in great white sharks in the area. But also of the progressive reduction of penguins and other animals.
IN one day only the two killer whales have killed and eaten at least 19 September sharks (Notorynchus cepedianus), as evidenced by the carcasses found in the area by passers-by, who then reported the fact to the researchers.
They were all female and all dead, gutless.
