Two medals at the end of the U20 European Championship

by admin
The U20 European Athletics Championships in Jerusalem ended successfully for Austria on Thursday. Because Matthias Lasch and Kevin Kamenschak provided two more medals – number four and five for the Austrian Athletics Association (ÖLV) at this event.

Successful U20 European Championships in Athletics

Lasch took silver in the decathlon behind the German Amadeus Gräber. The 18-year-old from Upper Austria surpassed the 8,000 mark for the first time with 8,052 points and improved his own Austrian U20 record with seven personal bests. Kamenschak, already second in the 1,500 m, took bronze in the 5,000 m in 14:15.02 minutes. Gold again went to Dutchman Niels Laros (14:11.82).

