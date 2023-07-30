Two men suffer serious injuries from a knife in Guadalix de la Sierra (Madrid)

Madrid

30/07/2023 a las 03:31

CEST

According to 112, the two injured “correspond to the same event, although there are doubts about the circumstances”

Two men, approximately 40 and 60 years old, have been treated by SUMMA112 this Sunday in the Madrid municipality of Guadalix de la Sierra when presenting serious injuries caused by a knife.

As reported to EFE by sources from the 112 Community of Madrid, the two injured “correspond to the same event, although there are doubts about the circumstances” and the first call alerting the event was received at 0:33 hours.

The 40-year-old man has been found on the public roadon Eras de Abajo street, and presented incised wounds on the neck and left hemithorax.

The SUMMA112 has stabilized it and has transferred him in serious condition to the University Hospital of La Paz.

The 60-year-old man, for his part, was at an address on Eras del Medio street and had superficial incised wounds, head trauma and facial trauma, for which reason it has been evacuated to the University Hospital 12 de Octubre by SUMMA112.

The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation of the event.

They have also worked on the scene Civil Protection and Local Police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

