Home » Two men suffer serious injuries from a knife in Guadalix de la Sierra (Madrid)
Sports

Two men suffer serious injuries from a knife in Guadalix de la Sierra (Madrid)

by admin
Two men suffer serious injuries from a knife in Guadalix de la Sierra (Madrid)

Madrid

30/07/2023 a las 03:31

CEST

According to 112, the two injured “correspond to the same event, although there are doubts about the circumstances”

Two men, approximately 40 and 60 years old, have been treated by SUMMA112 this Sunday in the Madrid municipality of Guadalix de la Sierra when presenting serious injuries caused by a knife.

As reported to EFE by sources from the 112 Community of Madrid, the two injured “correspond to the same event, although there are doubts about the circumstances” and the first call alerting the event was received at 0:33 hours.

The 40-year-old man has been found on the public roadon Eras de Abajo street, and presented incised wounds on the neck and left hemithorax.

The SUMMA112 has stabilized it and has transferred him in serious condition to the University Hospital of La Paz.

The 60-year-old man, for his part, was at an address on Eras del Medio street and had superficial incised wounds, head trauma and facial trauma, for which reason it has been evacuated to the University Hospital 12 de Octubre by SUMMA112.

The Civil Guard has taken over the investigation of the event.

They have also worked on the scene Civil Protection and Local Police.

See also  throwing Molotov cocktails and stones - Corriere TV

You may also like

7th stage – the complete transfer

Tchaff Rueil and Versailles win the French Open...

Belgian Grand Prix: Leading drivers critical of ‘pointless’...

Vetter – “I’m reasonably pain free”

Rangers Strike Deal with Mets for Cy Young...

David Raya: Thomas Frank says it is an...

Sunday’s gossip: Mbappe, Lavia, Traore, Kane, McTominay, Mane,...

True Athletes Classics in Leverkusen: Pole vaulter Zernikel...

Jaren Jackson Jr: It’s not often you have...

Inter doesn’t give up Morata, Kessie sees black...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy