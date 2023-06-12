two men taken into custody

AC Ajaccio supporters at the Bollaert-Delelis Stadium in Lens, May 27, 2023. STEPHANIE LECOCQ / REUTERS

Two 20-year-old men were taken into police custody after reporting to the Ajaccio police station on Monday, in the investigation into the attack on little Kenzo and his family on the sidelines of the match between AC Ajaccio and Marseille , we learned from the prosecution.

“Two young men aged 20, one known to the courts, in particular for acts of violence, and the other unknown, were taken into custody at 2.30 p.m. after presenting themselves without a lawyer at the police station. from Ajaccio »told Agence France-Presse (AFP) the Ajaccio prosecution, confirming information from Corse-Matin.

These two people “deny having exercised physical violence against Kenzo’s father and Kenzo himself”said the public prosecutor of Ajaccio, Nicolas Septe, in a press release, stressing that “their declarations will still have to be confronted with the elements reported by the flagrance investigation”.

Kenzo, a young supporter of Olympique de Marseille aged eight and suffering from brain cancer, was invited to Corsica on June 3 to carry out his ” dream “ to meet players from the Ligue 1 football club. While he was in a box at the stadium with his father and his brother, individuals had burst in and hit the father of the family before leaving with his OM jersey, according to the first elements of the investigation.

The precise sequence of events is the subject of divergent versions, the ACA having first of all denounced the day after “unspeakable acts” by ensuring that “Kenzo and his parents” had “Been shamefully abused by individuals who entered their lodge”, before returning to his version of the facts a few days later. In a new press release, club president Alain Orsoni then said, after viewing the CCTV images, that “the seriousness of the actions of certain Ajaccien supporters, moreover reprehensible, (had) been very clearly exaggerated”.

Amandine, Kenzo’s mother, told AFP that the individuals had entered the dressing room, pushing the child: “He fell, he hit the side of his face on the bar of the seat and the balcony. And my husband was right behind, they said to him “give us your shirt”. He took off his jersey, they punched him twice in the head”. An investigation has been opened for “meeting violence” to shed light on these facts. “Other protagonists are still actively sought”adds the press release from the prosecution.

This case aroused great emotion and reactions up to the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, who asked for sanctions. “clear and strong”. The Professional Football League (LFP) and the ACA have filed a complaint. A journalist from France 3 Via Stella was also attacked on the sidelines of this match counting for the last day of the Ligue 1 season.

