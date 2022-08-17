Already in the year of the pandemic, the Rossoneri coach had shown he was able to take advantage of even the less usual situations. In the coming months, his players will have a very busy schedule: here’s how to avoid blackouts
There has never been anything normal in Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan adventure. He arrived in a confused and depressed Milan and, shortly after, Ibrahimovic appeared in Milanell; then all in lockdown for the Covid pandemic, to train via Zoom; back on the pitch, a transformed team, a row of positive results and a pass for Europe; from there, two years of vertical ascent with return to the Champions League and Scudetto …