There has never been anything normal in Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan adventure. He arrived in a confused and depressed Milan and, shortly after, Ibrahimovic appeared in Milanell; then all in lockdown for the Covid pandemic, to train via Zoom; back on the pitch, a transformed team, a row of positive results and a pass for Europe; from there, two years of vertical ascent with return to the Champions League and Scudetto …