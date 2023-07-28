two more challenges for Pernice before the summer break

New and important challenges await in this hot summer theVictorian archer Francesco Pernice16 years old, who continues a series of successes in this competitive year.

Francesco has been shooting with a bow since he was 9 years old ed is one of the leading athletes of the Arcieri Mediterranei, guided also by the Paralympic athlete Pippo Carrubbaalso a Victorian.

Since 2022 Francis he is part of the Italian national youth archery team. In recent years he has won several regional and Italian trophies, such as the Pinocchio Trophy in 2019. In August 2022 he won the bronze medal at the Italian Targa Championship in the outdoor target shooting competition. But let’s get back to this year’s successes: last March 12, in Rimini, Francesco was Italian champion graduate in the students category. On that occasion he also conquered the third place overall of all categories, facing high-level Olympic champions. He played in two European stages and one world championship. In the stage in Catez (Slovenia) together with his teammates Emiliano Rampon and Riccardo Alfano he conquered the Italian team record. In the second stage in Sion (Switzerland) with the same team he conquers the gold medal beating the French team. Also in that European Championship, Francesco imposed himself in the various clashes, managing to conquer the individual silver. Finally, to close the semester, Saturday 22 July in Castel di Sangro (province of L’Aquila) has conquered the Italian title at the 31st edition of the H&F Country Shooting.

Before the well-deserved holidays, however, two other commitments await Francesco: the Regional Championship scheduled for Saturday in Trapani and the Italian Targa Championship to be held at the end of August in Seravezza (in the province of Lucca).

