There is an Italy of swimming even after Federica Pellegrini. The European Championships in Rome that closed yesterday gave reason to the expectations that the “Divina” herself, under the guise of godmother of the tournament, had created at the beginning of the competition. “It’s the strongest national team of all time,” she said and the numbers proved her right.

With the two gold medals (10 km cross-country men and 6 km relay cross-country) and the two silvers (10 km women and 3 m synchro dives) of the final day, there are sixty-seven medals won between pool, synchro, dives and open water for a record European from every point of view.

An Italy first for detachment in the medal table given the difference in podiums from Great Britain, second to 27, and able to outclass its own medals won in the previous European contest held in Budapest in 2021, where the metals were 44. A year later they are 23 more, but taking into account that Russia was missing, which a year ago in Hungary took home 42 medals. Net of the absence of the Russians, however, the blue one was a closed domain with 24 total golds of which over half (13) arrived in the pool, where the absolute king was Thomas Ceccon with six personal medals (4 golds and 2 argenti), followed by the diver Chiara Pellacani with five medals (2 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes), Gregorio Paltrinieri and Giorgio Minisini both with four podiums each, all gold for the synchro man and three first places and a silver for SuperGreg.

“Our athletes are an international model” said a few days ago the president of Fin Paolo Barelli who since 11 August you have never stopped counting the medals of the 102 called up who on average have brought more than one for every two athletes, continuing in the wake of what has already been done at the World Cup not even a month earlier.

A decidedly positive balance also in view of Paris 2024 with 35 medals won in the pool, 12 in the artistic, as many in the dives, 6 in the open water and two in the dives from great heights, on their debut in a European swimming for an Italy increasingly mistress of the “Old Continent”. –

