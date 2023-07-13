Home » Two or three years in Europe to strengthen
Sports

Two or three years in Europe to strengthen

by admin
Two or three years in Europe to strengthen

Ismael Kamagate stands by in the knockout of his Denver Nuggets with Utah, 91-96 in the final.

Meanwhile, the French journalist from l’Equipe Maxime Aubin confirms the agreement with Olimpia Milano: «He has signed and will join the team after the Summer League».

The journey in Europe seems to be only just beginning. In fact, Aubin reports the words of Bouna Ndiaye, Kamagate’s agent: «Another two, three years in Europe to strengthen».

See also  NBA: 4 games in the night, Banchero and the Magic challenge the Knicks

You may also like

Sports show Tourfunk: The wild ride through the...

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy