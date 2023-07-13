Two or three years in Europe to strengthen

Ismael Kamagate stands by in the knockout of his Denver Nuggets with Utah, 91-96 in the final.

Meanwhile, the French journalist from l’Equipe Maxime Aubin confirms the agreement with Olimpia Milano: «He has signed and will join the team after the Summer League».

The journey in Europe seems to be only just beginning. In fact, Aubin reports the words of Bouna Ndiaye, Kamagate’s agent: «Another two, three years in Europe to strengthen».

Official: Ismael Kamagate has signed his contract with Milan, which he must join after the Summer League played with Denver. The French interior (22) should stay “2-3 more years in Europe to harden up” before leaving for the NBA, explains his agent Bouna Ndiaye. — Maxime Aubin (@MaximeAubin1) July 12, 2023

