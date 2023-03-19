Home Sports Two ÖVV duos are in the semifinals in Mexico
Two ÖVV duos are in the semifinals in Mexico

The sisters Dorina and Ronja Klinger as well as Robin Seidl/Moritz Pristauz made it into the semi-finals of the Challenger in beach volleyball in La Paz/Mexico on Sunday night (CET).

The Klingers won in the knockout phase against the US couples Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (2-1) and the top seeds Sara Hughes/Kelly Cheng (2-0). Seidl/Pristauz won the ÖVV duel with Martin Ermacora/Philipp Waller 2-0 (17.18), then against the Australians Thomas Hodges/Zachery Schubert 2-1.

The final is up for Klinger/Klinger on Sunday evening (CET) against Savannah Simo/Toni Rodriguez and thus again the Americans. After that, the semi-finals between Seidl/Pristauz and the Dutchmen Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot are scheduled. The tournament is the start of the Olympic qualification for the ÖVV couples.

