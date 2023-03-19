The sisters Dorina and Ronja Klinger as well as Robin Seidl/Moritz Pristauz made it into the semi-finals of the Challenger in beach volleyball in La Paz/Mexico on Sunday night (CET).

The Klingers won in the knockout phase against the US couples Megan Kraft/Emily Stockman (2-1) and the top seeds Sara Hughes/Kelly Cheng (2-0). Seidl/Pristauz won the ÖVV duel with Martin Ermacora/Philipp Waller 2-0 (17.18), then against the Australians Thomas Hodges/Zachery Schubert 2-1.

The final is up for Klinger/Klinger on Sunday evening (CET) against Savannah Simo/Toni Rodriguez and thus again the Americans. After that, the semi-finals between Seidl/Pristauz and the Dutchmen Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot are scheduled. The tournament is the start of the Olympic qualification for the ÖVV couples.