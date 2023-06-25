Two Swiss handball players win with Magdeburg

Nikola Portner and Lucas Meister win the Champions League in handball – after a penalty shoot-out, overtime and a complicated season.

Two Swiss on the handball Olympus: Nikola Portner (left) and Lucas Meister with the Champions League trophy.

Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters

Nikola Portner pulls himself together with every shot deflected. The Swiss handball goalkeeper plays with SC Magdeburg in the final of the Champions League against the Polish club Kielce. Things are going well for Portner, 29 years old. Nevertheless, he refrains from emotional explosions. “I wanted to show that I can stay calm and give the team security.”

