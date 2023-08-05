Two-Time Olympic Champion Yuzuru Hanyu Announces Surprise Marriage as Fans Speculate on Wife’s Identity

28-year-old Japanese figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu surprised fans on the evening of August 4th, Beijing time, by announcing his marriage through his studio. In a statement released, Hanyu expressed his gratitude for the support and love he has received throughout his career and shared his determination to continue working hard in his professional figure skating career.

Hanyu, who won gold medals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, has been a prominent figure in the figure skating world for many years. Known for his remarkable strength, handsome appearance, and artistic skating style, Hanyu has gained a large and dedicated fan base around the globe.

In his announcement, Hanyu reflected on his 24-year journey with figure skating and the challenges he has faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and the changing world. He acknowledged the invaluable support and strength he has gained from his fans and expressed his commitment to further improving his skating.

Hanyu’s decision to marry marks a new chapter in his life. Although he did not disclose any details about his spouse, fans expressed their excitement and happiness for him. Many fans showered Hanyu with blessings and well-wishes, recognizing the dedication and sacrifices he has made throughout his career.

The news of Hanyu’s marriage comes after his announcement on July 19, 2022, declaring that he would no longer participate in competitive competitions but would continue his professional figure skating career. Despite not winning a medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Hanyu’s performance showcased his determination and resilience.

As the news of Hanyu’s marriage spreads, fans eagerly anticipate learning more about his mysterious spouse. However, Hanyu’s dedication to privacy suggests that he values his personal life and prefers to keep it separate from the public eye.

Fans and supporters continue to express their unwavering support for Hanyu, wishing him happiness and success in his future endeavors. With his marriage and the next phase of his career ahead, Yuzuru Hanyu proves once again that he is a true champion both on and off the ice.

