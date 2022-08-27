Among others, Ivrea, Quincitava and Vallorco will also be involved: important tests Rivarolese will also be on the field, starting with a 1-0 victory over Corio

IVREA

After the first pre-season friendly matches, in which both lights and shadows were seen, other tests are scheduled for next weekend in which it will be possible to better evaluate the progress made in this working week.

In particular, on Sunday 28th two triangular teams will be played, in which five Canavese teams will be involved. The fields involved will be the Stefano Acotto of Vische and the municipal of Albiano d’Ivrea, an authentic billiards in every area of ​​the field.

the triangular ones

Starting from the Vische triangular, the fourth edition of the Memorial Ettore Rege, historical player of Vischese, will take place. The hosts of the vischee, the Quincitava and the Vallorco. The program includes Vischese-Vallorco as the first 45 ‘mini game, then at 17 it will be Vallorco’s turn-Quincitava, with the former in the field, Momoh on the side of Vallorco and Nicolasi in the nerostellata one, finally it will end at 18 with Quincitava-Vischese, a match in which the former will be many more than the previous match: Micheletto, Conta, Ceria and Lago on the side Vischese, Capussella instead will return to play Stefano Acotto but with the Quincitava shirt. At the end, the team that will succeed theIvreaa club that instead, again on Sunday, but starting from 5 pm, will take part in Albiano at the fifth edition of the Memorial Francesco Foti, father of the current sporting director of Ivrea Mimmo, who explains: “The memorial will exceptionally be played this year on Sunday and will see Ivrea, Trino, Promotion teams and Agliè Sacred Valley, training instead of First category. The formula of the triangular is always the same: matches from 45 ‘, in the event of a tie, immediately penalty kicks, with the assignment of two points to the winning team and only one to the one that loses ”, explains Foti.

The order of the games will see Trino and Agliè Valle Sacra start at 5pm, followed by Ivrea-Agliè Valle Sacra. Former Ivrea striker Manuel Sinato plays in the Agliè. Finally Ivrea-Trino, a club led this year by coach Ugo Yon, a coach who has already managed to bring home the Memorial on three occasions: in his first year on the bench of Alicese, then two years ago in the Alicese Orizzonti and last year with Bianzè.

the other friendlies

In addition to the two triangles between tomorrow and Sunday, other starts will also be played that will certainly say something more about the progress of the preparation of the Canavese teams: tomorrow, Saturday 27, at 16, the Banchette Ivrea, after the second midweek test on Thursday, with Quincitava at the Verney in Tavagnasco, he will take the field again to face Ceversama, a newly promoted team in Promotion. The rossoblù team led by coach Marco Girelli will face another Promotion formation, after Chiavazzese and Quincitava and will be a conclusive test to verify not only the general physical condition of the team, but also the technical-tactical mechanisms of the team, with the inclusion of the many players within the group.

On Sunday morning, 28 August, at 10.30, at the synthetic Grande Torino in Rivarolo Canavese, they will face each other Rivarolese e Strambinese. Rivarolese, who on Wednesday beat Corio 1-0 (goal by Sartore), a First-class team, will play the second friendly test against the Azzurri from Strambino, who will probably be orphans of the defender Riccardo Vescovi, now in the details of the agreement with the Valdruento. In the afternoon, the first outing for the Bosconerese, with the yellow-blue team of the new coach Francesco Parisi who, after having met last Tuesday, will host the Turin team from Castiglione on Sunday at 4 pm. –

Loris Ponsetto