Home » Two trophies and an unlucky thirteen. The Czech played at the famous address only five times and hopes: Hopefully the knee will calm down
Sports

Two trophies and an unlucky thirteen. The Czech played at the famous address only five times and hopes: Hopefully the knee will calm down

by admin

She left London for Brighton, where there are more seagulls than people on the banks of the English Channel. He is still planning to go to Newcastle, Manchester or Liverpool, maybe he will also go south-west to the spa town of Bath and the university town of Cambridge. “I get to know England in a different way than through football,” Kateřina Svitková says enthusiastically about her unusual vacation. He has completed his first season at the famous Chelsea, winning two trophies out of a possible four. However, the new English champion will immediately admit that she has already experienced better years. She was held back by her own body, the national team midfielder was allowed only five sharp matches in the blue jersey. This will also be discussed in the interview for Sport.cz.

See also  Neuman finished second in the 2nd stage of the Alpes Isére Tour, Boroš is second overall

You may also like

The World Men’s Volleyball League kicks off today,...

Phoenix Suns, David Fizdale arrives alongside Frank Vogel

Spezia Verona, play-off to stay in Serie A:...

the program for Tuesday, June 6

Xie Zhenye ushered in the first domestic race...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Incredibly. Competitors debate with me even during the...

Sampdoria, situation still complex for the sale of...

Sarah Sagerer moves to New Zealand

Euro Under 21, the 28 Azzurrini called up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy