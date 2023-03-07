breaking latest news – Tragedy in the skies of Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome. Two pilots aboard as many ultralight aircraft of the Italian Air Force – during an exercise involving a total of four aircraft – died after colliding while flying over the area crossed by via della Longarina.

The victims are Lieutenant Colonel Giuseppe Cipriano, of the 60th wing of Guidonia and Major Marco Meneghello, of the same membership. One of the ultralights crashed in a field in the countrysideoutside the town, while the other, impressive images, is crashed into a parked car between the houses at viale Roma and via delle Margherite.

The vehicle went into flames and, only by a miracle, there were no other victims. On site, beyond 118, the police and carabinieri. The prosecutor on duty from the Tivoli prosecutor’s office also arrived at the scene of the tragedy and is carrying out an inspection. The prosecutor will launch an investigation to reconstruct what happened. Even the aeronautical inspectorate, as military aircraft, will start investigations into what happened.

The remains of one of the burning ultralights that crashed into a car

“Following the accident that occurred in the late morning, Lieutenant Colonel Giuseppe Cipriano and Major Marco Meneghello, both in service with the 60 Wing of the Air Force, based in Guidonia (RM), lost their lives. The news was communicated to the families of the two officers, to whom the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General of the Air Squad Luca Goretti, on behalf of the entire Armed Forces, expresses a profound sign of closeness and condolences”.

He explains it in a note the Air Force specifying that “the collision between the two aircraft took place a few kilometers from the Guidonia military airport, as part of a pre-planned training mission. On the spot, together with firefighters and law enforcement, rescue teams and teams of Air Force specialists immediately intervened and are continuing to operate to secure and circumscribe the impact areas. The dynamics of the accident are under investigation. The Armed Forces will start a flight safety investigation into the incident in the next few hours”.

Two Italian Air Force SIAI-Marchetti S208M trainers collide over the town of Guidonia near Rome, killing both pilots. pic.twitter.com/Y9noTAotzN — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) March 7, 2023

Lieutenant Colonel Giuseppe Cipriano, born in Taranto on February 5, 1975, had entered the Air Force in 1996 with the 117 Complementary Officer Student Pilot course. At the 60 Stormo of Guidonia he was a flight instructor pilot on the following aircraft: U208A, Aliante G103, MB339-CD. He had 6,000 flight hours to his credit, also carried out in operations outside the national borders. Major Marco Meneghello, born in Legnago (VR) on 18 August 1977, entered the Air Force in 1999 with the 119th Complementary Officer Student Pilot course. At the 60 Stormo of Guidonia he was a flight instructor pilot on the aircraft: U208A, Aliante G103. He had 2600 flight hours to his credit, also carried out in operations outside the national borders.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences for the victims: “The news of the death of the two Air Force pilots in the plane crash that took place in Guidonia, near Rome, fills us with sadness. On behalf of the Government, I express my deepest condolences and my closeness to the families, colleagues of the 60th Stormo and to the entire Air Force corps. Our prayers go out to them”.