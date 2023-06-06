Two years in Paris ended!Paris Saint-Germain officially announces Messi’s departure from the team – yqqlm

Two years in Paris ended!Messi leaves Paris Saint-Germain

Source: Tribune



In the early morning of June 4th, Beijing time, the Paris Saint-Germain club officially announced that Messi will leave the team after the end of this season, and his two-year career in Paris has come to an end.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer of 2021. During his two seasons in Paris, he played 74 games, scored 32 goals and contributed 35 assists. In the 2022-2023 season, Messi played 40 games for Paris, contributing 21 goals and 20 assists. Among them, Ligue 1 scored 15+ goals and assisted. The top scorer in the history of the five major leagues.

While playing for Paris, Messi won two Ligue 1 titles and a French Super Cup title with the team. Messi personally won a Ballon d’Or, a FIFA Player of the Year trophy and a Lawrence Male Player of the Year. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Messi, as the captain, also led the Argentine national team to win the third World Cup trophy in team history.

At the same time, Messi’s next stop has also become the focus of fans’ concern. Previously on May 10, Messi’s father responded to the news that “Messi is about to transfer to Saudi Arabia”, saying that Messi has not yet reached an agreement on moving to Saudi Arabia or returning to Barcelona. “There are always rumours, many people using Messi’s name to make him controversial, and we can assure you that there is nothing,” Jorge Messi said on his Instagram account. “There is no verbal commitment, no signature, much less agreement, and there will be no results until the end of the season.”