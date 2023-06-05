Two years of Mourinho in Rome: so many emotions, so many rubble

When in 2021 Jose Mourinho arrived at Roma – aptly presented as a movie star (basically he is), between walks in Vespa at Gregory Peck and “Il Gladiator” – took a team in disarray, which had closed the championship at seventh place in the standings, to be refounded. Two years later, Roma did indeed play two European finals – and one has it too wonthe least important one – but it is still a team from seventh place (on the field, sixth only thanks to the penalty of Juventus), who repeatedly missed the goal of returning to Championscompletely to be refounded.

At the end of the championship, after a modest qualification in Europa League caught by the skin of the cuff and celebrated like a successIt’s time to take stock. Certainly it cannot be said that these two (first? last?) years of Mourinho in yellow and red have been trivial. He always leaves his mark, it is no coincidence that they call him the “Special one”, he also did it in Rome. However, we should ask ourselves about this sign, whether it is positive or negative. The city has already chosen: “One man in charge… Josè Mourinho for mille years”, the banner displayed in the grandstand at theOlympic. The analysis is more complex, but in the capital they find it hard to realize it, also because they now live alone storytelling rather disconnected from reality – to which Mourinho contributed his own public speaking art – where Roma alone against all lost a cup due to a referee and the strong powers of the ball. And of course that’s not the case.

It is clear that with a win at Budapest everything would be different: Rome would have conquered its third, historical international trophy and would have qualified for the Championseven in the first tier. But football is made up of episodes and results, especially Mou’s football. And then the budget changes. Today Roma is simply a team that He has failed his objective seasonalbecause in modern football what really makes the difference for a club is qualifying or not in theEurope that matters and which guarantees the millions necessary to make the leap in quality. And Roma didn’t succeed, despite having all the means to do it.

The Giallorossi have arrived damn itfor two consecutive seasons, playing other football often unwatchable. And this despite being, numbers in hand, the third/fourth economic force of Serie A: no one has underperformed more than them. Last year they closed a pharaonic market from 110 million euros passive (source: Transfer market), while almost everyone else after Covid was forced to tighten their belts. This year they have secured a champion like Dybalaplus other zero parameters from heavy engagement (Wijnaldum, Matic, Belotti), so as to have the fourth wage bill of the championship, practically equal to Milanhigher than Naples champion of Italynot to mention the cousins ​​of the Lazio. Yet the result has not changed.

Maybe even in society someone is starting to get a little tired of a coach so cumbersomeyes regrets continuously, and passes for ragamuffins a property he has invested over half a billionmaking it perhaps the club most projected towards the future of the entire Serie A, while the last six months have transmitted an image abroad almost medieval. Not to mention the bubble halfway between conspiracy e hysteriawhich resulted in violence at the airport in Budapest, in which the square seems to have been trapped.

Warning: Mourinho didn’t cheat Roma and the Friedkins. He had been taken to render big again the team and basically did. The two European finals in two years they are there to testify it, they don’t lie, they don’t cancel themselves. As the strong sensations which brought the Giallorossi fans to life and which remain the essence of football. When they praise Mou, they must be understood. It can therefore be said that Mou has hit the mark anyway. But he did it his way to him. He gave a lot, it’s true, but he took almost everything, without building anything. He chased for example the target collectivebut above all personal, of the Europa League, literally throwing away the Champions League qualification in an unrepeatable year (with Juve penalised): perhaps fourth place warmed the hearts of the fans less, but it was what it really mattered for the club, and he cared little.

He didn’t value the squad: talents are depreciated, like Abrahamone who when he arrived was England’s future centre-forward from over 40 million and now he looks like an ugly duckling; Zaniolo was exiled to Türkiye, Pellegrini transformed into a halfback, only senators over thirty make him with him, like Matic e Smalling. An identity exists, it is undeniable, but entirely built on anti-gaming philosophy, which stands on the nerves constantly tense by Mou, and would crumble a second after his farewell. The brand, after the national and international scenes, is devastated. Everything from rebuild. Now Mourinho could stay, as he suggests, and would have another year to write another chapter of history, however unforgettable. But also to leave. What is certain is that today or tomorrow, sooner or later, he will leave Rome emotions and rubble. How where wherever he’s been.

Twitter: @lVendemiale