Despite the interest from the Phoenix Suns, the expectation in the NBA world is that Tyronn Lue will remain the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. This was reported by Marc Stein, who underlines how the 2016 champion coach with the Cavs is not a real alternative for any of the vacancies currently among the NBA teams. As for the Suns, the excellent impression made by assistant Kevin Young during the selection process should be underlined.