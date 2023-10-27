Tyson Fury, ode to the “superweak” boxer

Tyson Fury in the documentary “Welcome to the Furys”. NETFLIX

Can a guy single-handedly embody a cutting-edge philosophical concept? We would be tempted to answer in the affirmative by looking at the life of the English boxer Tyson Fury who, this Saturday, October 28, faces the Cameroonian MMA champion Francis Ngannou at the Boulevard Hall stadium of Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), during an anthology fight marketed as the battle of the baddest (“Battle of the Baddest”).

Tyson Fury, who weighed 700 grams at birth, would be emblematic of a strange and paradoxical strength, nourished by almost absolute weakness. This somewhat bizarre idea appeared during the fortuitous collision of two cultural productions in the foggy foundations of my brain: to my right, the touching docu-reality Welcome to the Furys, broadcast on Netflix since July; to my left, and freshly arrived in my mailbox, the latest work by Laurent de Sutter entitled Superweak. Thinking about the 21st century (Flammarion/Climats, 408 pages, 22 euros). A priori, these two objects have absolutely nothing to do with each other, kept at a distance from each other by the enclosure of their respective fields.

In Welcome to the Furys, the cameras document the life of the astonishing British boxer, holder of the WBC heavyweight belt, when he has just hung up his gloves. At 2.06 m and 121 kg, Tyson Fury is a giant with a fatty physique who winnows his opponents at press conferences by grabbing his own bulges. Not really concerned about questions of body shaming, he cultivates his aura of a crazy Gypsy by outplaying the guy who has just had fifteen fish and chips and ten pints at the pub, which does not prevent him from moving around the ring with the lightness of a ballerina. “I was headlining at Wembley in front of 94,000 people, and now I’m picking up dog shit! “, notes the young retiree, who has returned to live in his small town of origin, Morecambe, where he alternates jogging on the seafront, taking out the trash and taking his doggie for walks.

But, we will quickly realize, Tyson Fury, descendant of a family of Irish nomads, is not gifted for the well-defined life. One moment he wants to go visit the ruins of Pompeii and the next he decides to fly to Iceland or go camping with his children 2 kilometers from home, taking advantage of the fact that his wife is part on a television set. “I don’t understand the logic. sighs his wife Paris, the kids have school tomorrow. That’s the problem with living with someone who has ups and downs, that’s the definition of being bipolar, it’s all or nothing with them. Instead of sticking to the routine because there’s school, he wakes up and bam, it’s off to something completely different. »

